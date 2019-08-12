Report: Man fires gun at ex-roommate at south Abilene business

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at his ex-roommate while at a south Abilene business Friday evening.

Terrance Fletcher, 45, was arrested for Assault Family Violence and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon in connection to the incident, which took place at a tire shop on the 3000 block of S. 1st Street just after 6:00 p.m.

A police report states the victim contacted police after Fletcher allegedly hit him with a gun then fired at least three shots in his direction.

The victim had visible injuries to his head from being hit wit the gun and was treated at the hospital.

Fletcher and the victim then got into an additional altercation at the tire shop, where shots were fired once again, according to the documents.

Fletcher remains held in jail on bonds totaling $35,000.