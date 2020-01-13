Report: Scammers target Abilene businesses

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Scammers targeted multiple Abilene businesses over the weekend.

A police reports states two unknown suspects entered two businesses on the 3500 block of South Clack Street and conducted a short/quick change scam.

$200 total was taken from both businesses.

In a previous social media post, Abilene police say that, “in this type of scam the suspects will normally ask a cashier for change for a large bill and then confuse the cashier by asking for different denominations or by claiming the cashier never gave them the correct amount of change, ultimately walking away with more ‘change’ than they provided the cashier.”

Investigators are still working to identify the suspects involved.

