Report: Several weapons seized from home where pregnant Abilene woman was killed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several weapons, including knives and a hatchet, were seized from the home where a pregnant Abilene woman was killed.

Abilene police detectives retrieved the following items from a home on the 1700 block of S. 5th Street, where 24-year-old Kelly Holder was found in the bathtub suffering from injuries indicative of foul play:

Glass Pipe

Grinder

Five knives

Three Cellphones

Hatchet

Sex Toy

Camera

Wooden Stick

Wallet

Kelly was allegedly beaten-to-death by her boyfriend, Alexander Lopez, and two other residents at the home on S. 5th Street, Casey Kennedy and Courtney Whitley.

All three suspects remain held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000 each.

The investigation is still ongoing, but unless extenuating evidence comes to light, Taylor County District Attorney James Hick says he likely will not be seeking the death penalty.

BigCountryHomepage is following this case and will provide updates as soon as additional details are released. Check back for the latest information.