Report: Unknown suspect opens fire at south Abilene home while 4 men played games inside

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots were fired at a south Abilene home while four men were playing games inside this weekend.

A report filed with the Abilene Police Department states the incident happened on the 1100 block of Palm Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Four men were inside playing games when an unknown suspect entered the west alleyway and opened fire at the home.

The resident of the home told officers he has no idea who could have done this.

Police are now investigating this as an incident of deadly conduct.

