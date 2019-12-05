Report: Suspect threatens to shoot Abilene police chief

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man accused of threatening to shoot Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge has been arrested.

Michael Holmes, 42, was arrested Wednesday for Terroristic Threat Against a Peace Office.

A police report states Holmes called police dispatch Tuesday and, “stated his intentions to shoot Chief Standridge.”

The phone call was anonymous, but an investigation allowed police to identify Holmes as the caller and subsequently take him into custody.

He was arrested at a local hotel without incident.

Holmes remains held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

