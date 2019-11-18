Report: Suspects break down north Abilene door, rob family at gunpoint

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman says suspects broke down her door then robbed her family at gunpoint Friday night.

The woman, who lives on the 2300 block of N. 8th Street, says she was at home with her boyfriend and two young children when four unknown male suspects kicked in her back door just after 11:00 p.m.

These suspects held her family at gunpoint and assaulted her boyfriend with a hammer before fleeing with a game console and an undisclosed amount of cash, the woman claims.

They were inside the residence for about 5 minutes.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to this crime.

Police are investigating this as an Aggravated Robbery offense.

