Report: Unknown suspects use weapon to rob man at Abilene stop sign

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man says he was robbed while sitting at a stop sign early Monday morning.
The man told police he was at a stop sign around 12:30 a.m. when unknown suspects threatened him with a weapon and took his cell phone, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department.
During the robbery, the suspects also caused about $1,000 in damage to the victim’s vehicle.
Police did not disclose the location of the stop sign where the robbery occurred.
No further information was released.