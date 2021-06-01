Report: Unknown suspects use weapon to rob man at Abilene stop sign

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man says he was robbed while sitting at a stop sign early Monday morning.

The man told police he was at a stop sign around 12:30 a.m. when unknown suspects threatened him with a weapon and took his cell phone, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department.

During the robbery, the suspects also caused about $1,000 in damage to the victim’s vehicle.

Police did not disclose the location of the stop sign where the robbery occurred.

No further information was released.