ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A resident sustained burns during an early morning house fire in Abilene.

The fire happened at a duplex on the 600 block of EN 16th Street just after 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the duplex.

One resident was home when the fire ignited. They were able to escape and call 9-1-1. However, they did sustain minor burn injuries in the process and received emergency medical treatment.

The fire, which was extinguished, caused around $20,000 worth of damage to the interior of the home.

No further information, including the suspected cause, has been released.