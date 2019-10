ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A robber targeted a north Abilene convenience store Thursday night.

The suspect committed the robbery at a store on the 700 block of Grape Street just before 10:00 p.m.

A report filed with the Abilene Police Department states, “multiple victims were put in fear for the life and wished to pursue charges.”

No further information has been disclosed.

