Rodney Holder Memorial Blood Drive postponed in 2020

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The annual Rodney Holder Memorial Blood Drive has been postponed in 2020.

Out of an abundance of caution and with safety in mind, the Hendrick Regional Blood Center and KTAB/KRBC have decided postponing is the best option.

A new date for the event, which was originally set to take place on June 24, has not been determined.

Limitations at the blood bank make the Rodney Holder Memorial Blood Drive, the largest Hendrick holds, difficult to organize at this time.

Rodney Holder was an Abilene police officer who was killed in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop on his motorcycle in 2010.

The annual blood drive keeps his life-saving legacy alive.

Latest Posts: