Rose Park Senior Center hosts Valentine’s Day dance

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several longtime couples at the Rose Park Senior Activity Center spent Valentine’s Day Eve at a Senior Citizen’s Dance.

Anyone over the age of 55 can attend this weekly dance. Some attendees say they don’t need a holiday like Valentine’s Day to have fun together. Carol and Jesse do that every week at the center.

They told KTAB and KRBC, “Being with each other, and going dancing at Rose Park, of course it’s the best place to go, every Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. That’s right, it’s really good, and all of our friends are here and we need more friends to come in to meet. The dance is special to all of us. It gives us a chance to really get together and visit and have a lot of fun.”

This dance means more than just having a good time to all those who attend, and there’s no doubt the same cast of characters will be back out on the dance floor next week.

