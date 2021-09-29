Salvation Army Abilene to hold Angel Tree registration next week

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Each year, in hundreds of cities across the United States, The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need through the Angel Tree program. Here in Abilene, The Salvation Army is making final preparations for the program registration that will touch the lives of thousands of children and families this Christmas.

The Angel Tree provides the opportunity for generous donors, families, and businesses to personalize a gift for a child or senior citizen in need by adopting an Angel and purchasing gifts for that individual. Angel Trees are set up at area shopping centers and malls. In addition, corporations may choose to decorate Christmas trees at their place of business with Angels for employees to adopt. After choosing an Angel and purchasing the gifts, the Angels are returned to the Angel Tree location and distributed to the families by The Salvation Army.

“In accordance with continued social distancing and COVID protocols, we’re going to have a drive-thru Angel Tree registration this year,” said Captain Joshua McKain. “Sure, it’s going to be a little different, but we’re confident the drive-thru sign up will help keep everything about the Angel Tree registration process safe and efficient for staff, volunteers, and those who will come to us for assistance.”

The Angel Tree registration will take place at The Salvation Army building located at 1701 Poplar Drive in Abilene, Wednesday-Friday, October 6-8, from 10 AM-6 PM, and on Saturday, October 9, from 9 AM-1 PM. Applicants will need to bring the following items to register:

· One form of Identification

· Proof of income or government assistance

· Birth certificates for each child 12 and younger by 12/25/21

Only a parent or legal guardian may register a child – proof of guardianship must be provided.

Along with the familiar Red Kettles, the Angel Tree program is one of The Salvation Army’s highest profile Christmas efforts. Angel Tree was created by The Salvation Army in 1979 by Majors Charles and Shirley White when they worked with a Lynchburg, Virginia shopping mall to provide clothing and toys for children at Christmas time. The program got its name because Majors White identified the wishes of local children by writing their gift needs on Hallmark greeting cards that featured pictures of angels. They placed the cards on a Christmas tree at the mall to allow shoppers to select children to help. Thanks to that very first Angel Tree more than 700 children in Lynchburg enjoyed a brighter Christmas.

“The Angel Tree is one of the most recognizable Salvation Army programs, along with the Red Kettles, and makes it possible for literally hundreds of children right here in Abilene to open gifts on Christmas morning who may otherwise go without,” said McKain. “This is also a wonderful giving opportunity for individuals and businesses who are looking for a tangible and practical way to support local families. We are so grateful for generous donors

who come alongside The Salvation Army and make the Angel Tree possible.” In 2020, The Salvation Army provided Christmas gifts to more than 1,300 children through the Angel Tree program.

For more information about registering your children for The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, or about hosting an Angel Tree at your business, church, or place of work, please call (325) 677-1408. And as always, secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.