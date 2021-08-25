Salvation Army of Abilene not longer accepting guests due to COVID-19 outbreak

Abilene’s Salvation Army will not be accepting clients for the next 2 weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An uptick of COVID-19 cases at the Salvation Army of Abilene has caused the shelter to stop taking clients for the next couple of weeks.

Salvation Army staff notified the public of the outbreak Wednesday afternoon, saying three clients and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 August 24.

In light of the uptick, no new shelter clients will be accepted for the next 14 days but current clients who have stayed at the facility within the past week will be allowed to shelter in place.

City of Abilene officials and 2-1-1 are working with the Salvation Army to get information on alternative emergency shelters in this area.