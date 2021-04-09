Second public information meeting for COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program taking place next week

Scheduled for April 13th

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by the Community Foundation of Abilene will provide pandemic-relief grant funding to eligible small businesses impacted by COVID-19 that operate in Abilene, Texas. Applications will be accepted through April 27th.

The second public information meeting for the program will be held via Zoom April 13 at 2 p.m. to answer eligibility and application questions. A registration link for the information session and program details can be found at https://www.cfabilene.org/small-business.

The program is funded through a grant to the City of Abilene from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Coronavirus Aid, Relief Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Businesses with 50 employees or fewer, or microenterprise businesses with up to five 5 employees with a low- to moderate-income (LMI) owner could be eligible.

Grant funds may be used for overhead expenses, rent, utilities, and necessary equipment to continue business operations, among others. Grants from $2,500 up to $50,000 are available. These funds do not need to be paid back.

The program is subject to the availability of funds, compliance with program guidelines and submission of the required application and supporting documentation.

The Abilene Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will assist applicants with the support documentation required for this application. Any small business owner can register for their free services by calling their office at 325-670-0300.

Grant program and application questions may be directed to Kassidy Nygaard at the Community Foundation at 325-676-3883 or knygaard@cfabilene.org.