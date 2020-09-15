Senator John Cornyn introduces bill to name Border Patrol Station after fallen Abilene agent

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Senator John Cornyn has introduced an act to rename U.S. Border Patrol Station after a fallen Abilene agent.

Border Patrol Agent Donna Doss was struck by a vehicle and killed in the line of duty while working a traffic accident in Tye in February 2019. She was a 15-year veteran of the Border Patrol.

If the act were to pass, the Border Patrol Station in Rocksprings, Texas, would be renamed in her honor.

“In addition to leading a distinguished career with the Border Patrol, Agent Doss was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and stepmother.” Senator Cornyn said. “Her loss was another solemn reminder of the courageous sacrifices law enforcement officers and their families make every day, and I hope memorializing her service at the Border Patrol Station in Rocksprings will help honor her ultimate sacrifice.”

