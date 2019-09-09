Sheriff’s Office: Welding caused Abilene grass fire that threatened dozens of homes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Welding has been determined as the cause of a grass fire that threatened dozens of homes in west Abilene Sunday afternoon.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has issued two citations to the man who was doing the welding. He’s currently charged with Violating Burn Ban and Wreckless Damage or Destruction. He could also be held civilly liable for the damage.

184 acres total were burned during what the Texas Forest Service is calling the ‘Autumn Sage Fire’.

Around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, the fire was so large and unpredictable, the entire Hampton Hills neighborhood near Dyess Air Force Base was evacuated.

Residents were allowed to return a little after 3:00 p.m. and no homes in that neighborhood were reported damaged.

However, the Jim Ned Fire Department says two other homes, a business, and another building were destroyed in the fire.

