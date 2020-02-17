Shots fired into room of Abilene nursing home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots were fired into a room at an Abilene nursing home over the weekend.

A police report states that sometime between Thursday and Sunday, several shots were fired at Lyndale Nursing Home on the 6500 block of Central Park Blvd.

The shots were fired through an exterior wall and went into a room.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Police say the suspect is unknown at this time.

