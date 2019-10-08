Snoop Dogg headlining at Abilene club next month

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Famed rapper Snoop Dogg is going to headline a show at an Abilene nightclub next month.

Snoop is set to take the stage at The Patio at La Nueva Luna Monday, November 4. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show’s set to begin at 10:30 p.m.

A social media post says this will be his first performance in Abilene!

Abilene are you ready for another big show! Snoop Dogg will be making his way to The Patio Monday Nov 4. First time ever… Posted by La Nueva Luna on Monday, October 7, 2019

Tickets are available at AbileneConcerts.com. General admission is $75 in advance or $85 the day of the concert.

Anyone interested in making table reservations can call (325)701-7985 for more information.

Only attendees 18 and older will be allowed into the show.

