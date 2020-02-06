Snow people, Snowball Fights, and Redneck Sledding: Abilene enjoys a rare snow day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Snow doesn’t fall in West Texas often, and even though it more difficult for people to drive to work, it can also create the opportunity for families to enjoy a nice day of winter fun.

Due to the snow causing hazardous driving conditions, there have been numerous road closures across West Texas. The Texas Department of Transportation had trucks out all day Wednesday in an effort to get the roads back to normal.

Tanya Brown with TxDOT says, “We are allocating most of our resources to our major corridor I-20, so that we can get those roadways clear. We are asking the traveling public to stay off the roads until the storm passes and we’re able to close those roadways.”

While the roads have been chaotic, families in the area found a way to make the most of this winter wonderland, knowing Abilene doesn’t get snow that often.

“We’re just playing out in the snow. It’s been a really fun morning,” one Abilene family explains. “Madelyn made a snow-puppy. . . I made a perfectly sized snowball.”

Schools were closed and colleges cancelled classes, giving students the chance to enjoy a well deserved day off.

ACU students told KTAB and KRBC, “We got up at like six and we were like darn it. . . it’s not snowing, and at like nine it was like all of this, and we got excited.”

“It’s really fun, and I’m glad that we got time off from class and got to be with my friends,” student Maddy Henderson says.

Standard snow day rituals might include building snow people, making snow angels and even having snowball fights, but the Corona family decided to have fun in their own unique way.

“We’re new from California, we moved here last year, and this is our first full year here, so we’re enjoying the snow,” Joshua Corona says. “We got our boogie-board we brought from California, we got a tool we got in Texas, so we’re mixing it together and we’ve got redneck sledding.”

It could be next year before the Big Country sees snow like this again, so enjoy it while it lasts!

