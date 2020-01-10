Some City of Abilene water customers billed incorrectly, January deadline extended

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Abilene water utility customers in Districts 3 and 5 who received an incorrect January utility bill have an additional week to pay their bill, moving the due date from January 10th to January 17th, 2020.

A billing error caused bills from 2018 to be reprinted for Districts 3 and 5. The error was a printing and mailing error only, and did not affect bill calculations or account balances.

Correct bills were mailed on January 2nd and 3rd, and bills dated for 2018 should be disregarded.

Water utility customers can confirm their District number by locating the first two numbers of their water account, as shown in the picture below.

Anyone with further questions or concerns can contact the Water Utility Office at 325.676.6405, or visit the Customer Service Center at 4595 South 1st Street.

Latest Posts: