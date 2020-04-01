State of Texas grants $616,000 to Dyess Air Force Base

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The State of Texas has granted more than $616,000 to Dyess Air Force Base as part of an initiative to invest in infrastructure projects.

Dyess AFB was one of six bases awarded a part of $14.1 million worth of grant money from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Adjustment Assistance Grant program.

Money was given to bases that may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by a future Base Realignment and Closure round.

The funding granted to Dyess AFB, a total of $616,389, will be used to expand the Security Control Center in order to accommodate additional capacity.

These five additional bases will receive disbursements as follows:

Alamo Area Council of Governments – $5,000,000; Project reinforces and hardens power distribution across San Antonio and Joint Base San Antonio

Corpus Christi – $919,500; Flight line security and safety enhancements at Corpus Christi Army Depot

El Paso – $2,050,000; Expansion of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant, serving El Paso and Fort Bliss

Texarkana – $516,670; Robotic Vehicle Program preparing Red River Army Depot for the Army's new robotics mission

Tom Green County – $5,000,000; Project Resiliency funds power infrastructure, human resiliency and communications infrastructure, benefiting San Angelo and Goodfellow Air Force Base

