Statement: AISD didn’t follow protocol when notifying parents of Abilene High stabbing victim about previous altercation with suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD says they didn’t follow protocol when notifying parents of an Abilene High School stabbing victim about a previous altercation he was involved in with the suspect.

Thursday morning, 15-year-old Brody Burnett and his friend were stabbed by another student before school, resulting in serious injuries for both victims.

Dwayne Burnett and Cheryl Hajri, Brody’s father and stepmother, are concerned the stabbing could have been prevented if they had been properly notified of an altercation between Brody and the suspect earlier in the week.

They say Monday, Brody was called out of class by the suspect then attacked, which resulted in the suspect being suspended from school.

No one from Abilene ISD notified them of the attack, and after learning of it from Brody, they thought the suspect would be at an alternative campus for 30 days because they believed it was protocol.

However, the suspect was only issued a three-day suspension and showed up to campus Thursday to report to in-school suspension.

“You got a boy that physically attacked my boy on Monday . . . Thursday he shows up and does exactly that . . . how does that happen?” Dwayne asks.

Abilene ISD released a statement that confirms they didn’t follow protocol when notifying the parents of Monday’s attack, saying “the administrative processes the AISD has in place weren’t completed, and we’ll be taking steps to make sure something like that doesn’t happen again.”

Dwayne and Cheryl were also notified of Thursday’s stabbing not from the school, but from Brody himself.

“I called Brody at 8 o’clock from some reason. God just told me to call him,” Dwayne explains. “I never called him at 8 o’clock in his entire life, and I called him and he said ‘Daddy. . . I’ve been stabbed’.”

Cheryl says they never received a phone call from the school, but the principal did come up to the hospital after the stabbing.

They still have a lot of questions, but for now, their focus is on Brody, who continues to recover from multiple stab wounds and a collapsed lung.

He’s healing on track and should be released from the hospital soon if everything continues to go as plan.

Read more about the stabbing incident here.

Latest Posts: