Report: ‘Stop the Violence’ founder, former Abilene pastor arrested for assaulting pregnant girlfriend

Jeffrey Chad Mitchell, founder of Abilene non-profit Stop the Violence, has been arrested for assault.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The founder of non-profit Stop the Violence and a former Abilene pastor has been arrested for the alleged assault of his pregnant girlfriend.

Jeffrey Chad Mitchell was arrested for Assault and was booked into the Callahan County Jail Tuesday morning in connection to an incident that took place last week. Court documents state the charge was Assault of a Pregnant Person.

Court documents state Mitchell and his pregnant girlfriend got into a physical altercation after she posted screenshots of their text messages onto social media. The girlfriend was 7.5 months pregnant, according to the court documents.

During the altercation, the documents state Mitchell pushed his girlfriend, spit on her, slammed her elbow into the door, threw her against a wall, pulled her by the hair, held her down, and hit her.

Mitchell then left and his girlfriend called a friend who then called the cops, telling them she thought she was having a miscarriage and letting them know he kicked her in the stomach two days before. According to the documents, an officer noticed a visible injury to the woman’s bicep and cheek. The girlfriend was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Mitchell is the co-author of the book “Brother’s Keeper”, which is the subject of a recent movie. He is also a current leader in the nonprofit ‘Preying on Predators’ and has been involved with the nonprofit ‘Stop the Violence.’

‘Stop the Violence’ was founded by Mitchell in 2008 and has been billed as a movement for the community to stand against violence. The organization has not had any recent activity.

Mitchell also previously served as pastor at The Mission.

Editor’s note: Chad Mitchell is a former employee of KTAB, long before these accusations. It is the policy of KTAB not to comment on personal matters of past or current employees.