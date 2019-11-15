Suspect arrested for robbery connected to shooting of Abilene teen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been arrested for a robbery connected to the shooting of an Abilene teen last week.

Vanyah Jackson, 19, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery for the incident, which took place on November 8.

Court documents state Jackson and two unidentified individuals went to an apartment on the 3600 block of Rolling Green Drive and used a gun to rob a resident of $65 in cash and some marijuana.

Later that night, the resident was shot in the neck through his door.

While in the hospital, the documents state the resident told police, “Vanyah Jackson did this to him.”

Police later arrested a juvenile for the shooting, who told investigators that Jackson and two others were the ones who robbed the resident.

The resident’s roommate was also able to place Jackson at the scene of the robbery.

