ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was killed by officers after a woman was heard screaming for help at an Abilene motel early Monday morning.

Police say officers received a call from a female staying at the Super 8 motel on the 4300 block of Sayles Blvd around 6:00 a.m., and when they arrived on scene, they heard her screaming for help while a man was yelling.

A press release describes what happened next, saying officers breached the door and found the female bleeding, with multiple injuries, while a male was standing over her holding a weapon.

The man was not being compliant with police and was behaving aggressively, so one officer Tased him but police say this was not effective so another officer shot him with his gun.

Despite efforts of first responders, the suspect did die at the scene.

The female victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Police are withholding the suspect’s identity pending next of kin notification.

In accordance with department policy, the officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers investgate.

No further information has been released.