Suspect still at large after South Abilene apartment complex shooting, victim in critical condition

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are still looking for at least one suspect responsible for a shooting at a South Abilene apartment complex that left a teenage girl in critical condition.

The shooting happened at the Indian Run apartment complex on the 3500 block of Cedar Run Road around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A press release says a 17-year-old girl was shot during a fight near the pool area of the complex. The two groups of people fighting did know each other, and investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence.

First responders rushed the victim to the hosptial, where she remains in critical condition.

The suspect or suspects responsible for this crime remain at large.

No further information has been released.

