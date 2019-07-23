Suspected drunk driver caught going 110 mph down Winters Freeway

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspected drunk driver was arrested after she was caught traveling 110 miles per hour down Winters Freeway Tuesday morning.

Karen Starks, 49, was taken into custody and charged with DWI after a traffic stop on the highway.

An arrest report states an officer clocked Starks’ vehicle doing 110 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone, so he pulled her over.

After making contact, the officer saw Starks had glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol, the report states.

Starks’ allegedly refused to identify herself and had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle. She refused to do a field sobriety test or provide a breath or blood specimen, so her blood was drawn after police obtained a warrant.

Results from that blood test have not been released.

Starks has previous arrests for DWI offenses.