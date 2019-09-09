Suspects break into occupied homes during unconnected burglaries, robberies in Abilene this weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Suspects broke into occupied homes during three unconnected burglaries and robberies in Abilene this weekend.

The first incident happened at a home on the 500 block of Sammons Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

A police report states a 21-year-old female woke up and found an unknown male suspect had entered her home through an unlocked window. He left when she confronted him.

Around 9:45 p.m. later that day, a man reported he was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown suspect who entered his residence on the 100 block of Jefferson Drive.

Early Sunday morning, a man reported an unknown suspect broke down the door to his home on the 3500 block of Brookhollow Drive and assaulted a victim inside.

The suspect description given for each crime is brief, but in at least two of the reports, the description was different.

There is no information in the reports suggesting any of these incidents are connected.

