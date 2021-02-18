Taylor County declares local disaster in response to power outages, winter weather

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County has issued a Local Declaration of Disaster in response to power outages and winter weather that left at least 6 residents dead and thousands more without power or water for extended periods of time.

Judge Downing Bolls signed the declaration Thursday afternoon, citing “extended power outages county-wide, loss of water, water main breaks due to record temps, flooding of infrastructures, loss of emergency services and 911 Dispatch services due to power and system failures”.

The declaration, which will be in effect for up to a week unless extended, was issued the same day county officials confirmed three people in the City of Abilene and three people in rural Taylor County died as a result of these events.

At least 20,000 homes in the area were also subjected to blackouts that lasted as long as 48 to 70+ hours.

Monday night, City of Abilene water customers also lost water supply after all three treatment plants were hit by the power outages.

Water wasn’t fully restored until Wednesday night, and now a boil water notice is in effect.

Read the full Disaster Declaration from Judge Bolls below:

