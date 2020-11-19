Taylor County family frustrated at Sheriff’s Office using neighboring property as firing range

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A family in southern Taylor County is not happy about a new neighbor.



The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has a new firing range near Ovalo, near the families’ home. County workers built the range with donated materials near CR 176. The Sheriff’s deputies are using the range to practice.

They need to demonstrate their proficiency for their annual qualification, which started about three weeks ago. That means a lot of noise and some nervous moments for the family that lives about a half-mile away.

Sheriff Ricky Bishop says the Department was spending about $500 per day for firearm training at a local gun range.

