Taylor County Health Department attributes recent rise in COVID-19 cases to schools

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is attributing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases to schools, including colleges and universities, in the area.

Thursday, 54 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Taylor County, marking the highest daily cases count in several weeks.

There have been 250 cases total reported in the County since October 1, and 125 of those reports were generated in just the past 3 days.

Public health authorities says this increase is largely due to both local school districts and institutions of higher learning.

Wylie ISD, reporting nearly 30 cases over the past week, just cancelled their next two weeks of high school football games due to an ongoing outbreak.

Abilene ISD, which has had a total of 76 cases since opening for the 2020-2021 school year, recently launched a dashboard breaking down their COVID-19 statistics.

“As much as we’d like to, I don’t think we can fully return to normal life just yet,” Abilene Taylor County Public Health District Director Annette Lerma says. “The uptick in cases has been consistently tied to our own actions so we can control this if we stay the course with masking, quarantining the primary contacts of confirmed cases, limiting gatherings, social distancing and washing your hands often.”

