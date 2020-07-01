Taylor County Jail under lockdown after several officers, inmates test positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Jail is under lockdown because several officers and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of seven correctional officers and two inmates received positive test results.

A lock down has been issued to limit movement within the facility, and, “Sheriff Bishop has requested the State of Texas through the Taylor County Emergency Manager and the Health Department to have a jail response team come in and test all inmates and employees (approximately 1,000 people),” according to a press release.

New inmates will still be accepted at the jail during the lockdown.

KTAB and KRBC will continue to keep track of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Taylor County Jail.

Check back for the latest information.

Latest Posts: