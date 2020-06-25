Taylor County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 71 now active

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County is reporting 9 new cases of COVID-19 and 71 are now considered active.
Statistics released Thursday show there have been 327 cases recorded by the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District to-date and more than 7,800 cases have been administered.
Four patients are hospitalized in Abilene, but the majority of the positive cases are self isolating.
Demographic information and a breakdown of common COVID-19 symptoms among Taylor County patients can be found in the graphics below:
