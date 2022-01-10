Taylor County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person last seen at Kirby Lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person last seen at Kirby Lake.

Sharon Shipley, described as a 55-year-old white female, who stands 5’5″ tall and weighs 112 pounds, was last seen at Kirby Lake after voluntarily leaving a treatment facility in Taylor County Monday afternoon, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

A female body was found in the water at Kirby Lake around 3:00 p.m. but it’s unknown at this time if the body belongs to Shipley.

Investigators with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office say they are still considering Shipley an active missing person at this time.

BigCountryHomepage.com is waiting on additional information on both of these cases and if they are related. Check back for the latest details.