Taylor County Veterans Day Parade taking place Saturday, COVID-19 precautions encouraged

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The annual Taylor County Veteran’s Day Parade will be taking place Saturday, and COVID-19 precautions are encouraged.
This year’s even will begin downtown at 11:00 a.m. – announcements are set to begin at 10:50 a.m. on the 200 block of Pine Street.
“To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone should wear a mask and practice social distancing throughout the event,” a press release reveals.
Taylor County hold the parade each year to honor the men and women who have served in the military.
