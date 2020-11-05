Taylor County Veterans Day Parade taking place Saturday, COVID-19 precautions encouraged

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The annual Taylor County Veteran’s Day Parade will be taking place Saturday, and COVID-19 precautions are encouraged.

This year’s even will begin downtown at 11:00 a.m. – announcements are set to begin at 10:50 a.m. on the 200 block of Pine Street.

“To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone should wear a mask and practice social distancing throughout the event,” a press release reveals.

Taylor County hold the parade each year to honor the men and women who have served in the military.

