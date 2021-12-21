Tech company behind ‘largest project in Abilene and Taylor County history’ unveiled

FILE – This May 6, 2013 file photo shows a wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp near Glenrock, Wyo. Land-based turbines are rising by the thousands across America, from the remote Texas panhandle to cornfields of Iowa. (AP Photo/Matt Young)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The technology company that is set to bring a $2.4 billion project to Abilene has been identified.

Lancium, described as a Houston-based energy technology and infrastructure company, is currently in final negotiations for what local officials are calling, “the largest project in Abilene and Taylor County history.”

A press release says, “the project will begin at 200 megawatts with an expansion capacity to over a 1 gigawatt.”

“We are very proud to be part of the community and build one of our flagship Clean Campuses in Abilene,” said Michael McNamara, Co-founder and CEO of Lancium. “We chose Abilene for our second Clean Campus because of its ideal location, proximity to abundant wind and solar generation, high-quality workforce and the opportunities to grow in the future. We want to thank the city, county and all of the members of the economic development team that worked together to help make this significant milestone possible.”

Last week, the project was presented in Abilene’s city council meeting, boasting a potential economic impact for the city of $993.4 million over the next 20 years.

This company will be also paying $485,607.51 to the City of Abilene in lieu of taxes for the next 20 years, and the Development Corporation of Abilene will pay $2.5 million for the wastewater and water infrastructure for the campus, which will be located on 800 acres in northwest Taylor County that is going to be annexed into Abilene city limits.

“This new development is expected to solidify the region as a major provider of renewable energy, while simultaneously hosting Bitcoin mining and other energy-intensive applications. Breaking ground in the first quarter of 2022, the Clean Compute Campus will initially contain approximately 100,000 square feet of industrial electric services equipment and data servers,” the press release reveals.

Once the renewable data center is complete, there will be 57 new jobs with an average salary of $57,600.