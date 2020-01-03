Texas Hemp Growers plan master class in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – The Texas Hemp Growers are moving across the state and are planning a new series of master classes, one of which, will be held in Abilene.

According to a post for the THG Facebook Page, the master class series will take place in Lubbock, Wichita Falls, Tyler, Abilene, College Station, San Antonio, El Paso, Amarillo, and Big Spring.

THG, according to the association’s official website is an association with a goal of “creating sensible policies and standards that protect consumers and businesses.”

In a posting for a master class in the Rio-Grand Valley, THG says they aim to teach the ins and outs of cultivating hemp, the history of hemp, laws and licensing of hemp, soil preparation and more.

The master class in Abilene is listed for February 29, although a time and location have not yet been listed for the event.

