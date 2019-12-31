Texas Parks & Wildlife promotes ‘First Day Hikes’ to start the new year

(KXAN) — Many start the new year with resolutions, and many of those resolutions are health goals.

A top thought is to go to the gym, but the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants you to consider trading treadmills for trails to start 2020.

Texas State Parks will host a variety of programs on New Year’s Day which range from scenic trails to midnight walks, bike rides and more.

Justin Rhodes, Deputy Director of Texas State Parks said in the department’s release:

This has become such a fun event for our teams in state parks and we are once again looking forward to starting off the new year with our visitors on the trail … Whether you are a novice hiker or seasoned pro, early riser or night owl, beach enthusiast or mountaineer, alone or with your family and friends, you are likely to find the perfect opportunity to start the year in a state park. Rhodes

For Austinites, their “first day hike” starts the night before.

McKinney Falls State Park will host a New Year’s Eve Night Hike. Unfortunately, ticket reservations are already sold out.

For those who reserved, remember to bring:

A flashlight

Water

Close-toed shoes

Appropriate clothes for the weather

Park officials will meet everyone at the playground.

The Abilene State Park, located at 150 Park Rd 32 in Tuscola, has the following hikes scheduled:

Abilene Dam Road Trail starting at 9:00 a.m.

starting at 9:00 a.m. Elm Creek Nature Trail starting at 2:00 p.m. This will be an easy hike with a route that is mostly level. It will take 45 minutes – 1 hour to complete.

Latest Posts: