Texas Trails Council Speedway 400 races for Cub Scouts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A relay to the finish line – Cub Scout troops gathered in Abilene for a push mobile race, competing for the overall championship.

Webelo Scout, Shane Schopf, had one goal.

“The goal is to get to the goal the fastest or reach to the goal,” says Schopf.

Scout teams, comprised of children in Kindergarten through age 11, race over an approximately 100-yard course, with designated stations where the driver and rider must switch out.

“Hardest part is turning it around at the ends, and remembering who switches with who at the middle and at the ends, but the kids have a good time, they have a lot of fun doing this race,” says Scout leader Alan Clute.

Clute says, although this race is enjoyable, the troopers do learn a valuable lesson.

“A lesson in cooperation and team work, but also good sportsmanship,” Clute explains. “And to know it’s okay, we’re not always going to win everything but, we can still have fun and encourage those who do.”

And for some – winning is not the only thing on their minds.

“I always go for the least valuable prize so that somebody else can have the valuable one,” says Tiger Scout, Robert Blackbear.

In the end, Schopf’s team placed second and he says this race has taught him to “learn safety and have fun with friends.”

Schopf is now looking forward to crossing over soon to Boy Scouts.