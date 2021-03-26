The Grace Museum receives highest national recognition

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Grace Museum has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public. The Grace Museum was initially accredited in 2005, and received re-accreditation status in February 2021.



Alliance Accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.Developed and sustained by museum professionals for over 45 years, the Alliance’s museum accreditation program is the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability. It strengthens the museum profession by promoting practices that enable leaders to make informed decisions, allocate resources wisely, and remain financially and ethically accountable in order to provide the best possible service to the public.



“Our re-accreditation process was a very beneficial experience,” says Executive Director Laura Moore. “It provided us an opportunity to internally evaluate all Museum practices and to be fully sure that we are operating at the highest standard. We are very pleased to achieve re-accreditation and I am thankful for our strong, committed board and staff.”



Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, approximately 1,070 are currently accredited. The Grace Museum is one of only 49 accredited institutions located in Texas.



Accreditation is a very rigorous but highly rewarding process that examines all aspects of a museum’s operations. To earn accreditation a museum first must conduct a year of self-study, and then undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. AAM’s Accreditation Commission, an independent and autonomous body of museum professionals, considers the self-study and visiting committee report to determine whether a museum should receive accreditation.



“Accredited museums are a community of institutions that have chosen to hold themselves publicly accountable to excellence,” said Laura L. Lott, Alliance president and CEO. “Accreditation is clearly a significant achievement, of which both the institutions and the communities they serve can be extremely proud.”



The Grace Museum builds multifaceted connections through new experiences in American fine art and history within the evolving Texas story through exhibitions, programs, and collections. The museum aims to provide high-quality education and discovery-based learning opportunities relevant to a diverse public.