Thousands without power in southwest Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thousands of customers are without power in southwest Abilene Thursday morning.

AEP Texas’ outage map shows more than 2,500 customers lost electricity around 9:30 a.m.

Estimated repair times show around 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for most of these customers.

Abilene police say the cause of the outage could be an issue with the substation.

They are warning drivers that many traffic lights have gone dark, so please use caution if driving in this area.

With power outage: if you come to intersection with traffic lights out, treat it as a 4 way stop! — Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) April 2, 2020

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

Latest Posts: