Tige Boats manufacturing face shields for Abilene medical community

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene company Tige Boats will be making hundreds of face shields for the local medical community.

Friday, the company will begin making up to 500 face shields a day – something they believe could help medical professionals who have to work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with limited personal protective equipment.

“We want to do something for the community for first responders,” said Jean Wagner with Tige Boats.

The company will also be donating gowns and other necessities and will continue these efforts for as long as they can.

