ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The annual ‘Tip a Cop’ event in Abilene will be raising money for Special Olympics of Texas this year.

Members of the Abilene Police Department will be helping staff at Texas Roadhouse on S. Danville Drive wait tables in order to earn tips to donate to the organization.

“Line dancing, selfies, and trying out the Roadhouse saddleare all encouraged, a press release reveals.

The event will take place at Texas Roadhouse from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25.