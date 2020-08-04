Torchy’s Tacos confirms opening date for Abilene location

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Torchy’s Tacos has confirmed the opening date for their Abilene location.

The store, located in the Shops of Abilene at 3765 Catclaw Drive, will open to the public September 2, 2020.

There will also be exclusive days for friends and family to enjoy the restaurant at the end of August.

A sign was installed at Torchy’s last month, and some final hiring and training is taking place as management gets ready for opening day.

“Founded in a food trailer in Austin in 2006, Torchy’s Tacos elevates the traditional street taco with unique flavor combinations that include responsibly sourced, high quality ingredients from around the world,” a press release reveals.

No further information has been released.

