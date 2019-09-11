Torchy’s Tacos now hiring for location in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Torchy’s Tacos is now hiring managers for a location in Abilene.

Their website lists open positions in Abilene for for Assistant Manager, Kitchen Manager, and Managing Partner.

The job listings do not disclose where the restaurant will be located or when it is expected to open.

KTAB and KRBC are trying to get additional information about the Abilene store.

Torchy’s Tacos is an Austin-based eatery that now has locations across Texas, Colorado, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

Latest Posts: