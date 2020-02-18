Torchy’s Tacos plans to open Abilene location in May

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Torchy’s Tacos is planning on opening their first Abilene location in May.
The store will be located at the Shops of Abilene Catclaw Drive.
A job listing for Assistant Manger is still posted in Abilene, but all other positions have been filled.
“Founded in a food trailer in Austin in 2006, Torchy’s Tacos elevates the traditional street taco with unique flavor combinations that include responsibly sourced, high quality ingredients from around the world,” a press release reveals.
No further information has been released.
