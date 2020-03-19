Breaking News
At least one tornado confirmed in Taylor County
1  of  47
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Episcopal St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

GALLERY: Tornado damages vehicles, fences at Abilene prison units

Abilene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos courtesy Adriana Marí Muñoz

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A tornado damaged vehicles and fences at two prison units on the outskirts of Abilene overnight.

The twister touched down near the Robertson and Middleton Prison Units off FM3522 just before 2:00 a.m., creating a very visible path of destruction.

Most vehicles in the parking lot of the prisons were heavily damaged, some even flipped onto their sides and roofs.

No injuries were reported, but the Robertson Prison Unit did sustain minor structural damage.

Tye was also hit by a tornado overnight. One mobile home was destroyed, but its occupants were uninjured, according to Sheriff Ricky Bishop.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest weather information.

  • Photo Courtesy: Adriana Marí Muñoz
  • Photo Courtesy: Adriana Marí Muñoz
  • Photo Courtesy: Adriana Marí Muñoz
  • Photo Courtesy: Adriana Marí Muñoz
  • Photo Courtesy: Adriana Marí Muñoz
  • Photo Courtesy: Adriana Marí Muñoz
  • Photo Courtesy: Adriana Marí Muñoz
  • Photo Courtesy: Adriana Marí Muñoz
  • Photo Courtesy: Adriana Marí Muñoz

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News