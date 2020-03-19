GALLERY: Tornado damages vehicles, fences at Abilene prison units

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A tornado damaged vehicles and fences at two prison units on the outskirts of Abilene overnight.
The twister touched down near the Robertson and Middleton Prison Units off FM3522 just before 2:00 a.m., creating a very visible path of destruction.
Most vehicles in the parking lot of the prisons were heavily damaged, some even flipped onto their sides and roofs.
No injuries were reported, but the Robertson Prison Unit did sustain minor structural damage.
Tye was also hit by a tornado overnight. One mobile home was destroyed, but its occupants were uninjured, according to Sheriff Ricky Bishop.
