ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – South 27th Street in Abilene is currently down to one-way lanes due to an ongoing reconstruction project.

Crews are working to reconstruct both east and westbound lanes of S 27th Street from Barrow Street to Danville Drive.

“East and westbound traffic. . . has been consolidated into one lane in each direction, with the east and west bound lanes currently moving on the north side of the roadway,” a press release explains.

Drivers will be forced to merge into a single lane in each direction prior to the area under construction, which will shift halfway through the project.

The Development Corporation of Abilene’s reimbursement potion of the 2023 Street Maintenance Fund is paying for this reconstruction project, which is being contacted by Bontke Brothers.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the City of Abilene to get more information on the estimated timeline of this project.