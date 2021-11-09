Traffic flow changes coming to downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Abilene would like to notify drivers of traffic flow changes taking place in the downtown area beginning Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The changes are in part due to downtown hotel construction, and what will be a permanent change to street and traffic flow around the new downtown hotel.

Beginning this week, drivers will encounter lane closures and shifts in the area of North 6th, Cypress, North 5th, and Cedar Streets while a contractor works to block and re-stripe the area for driving and parking.

Drivers should be aware that in this process, North 5th Street from Grape to Plum Streets will become a two-way street, as well as Cypress Street from North 5th to North 6th Street. Due to this change in traffic flow, the intersection of North 5th and Cypress will become a 4-way stop until new traffic lights are installed and operational.

Additionally, drivers and downtown pedestrians should be aware that North 6th Street between Cypress and Cedar Streets, and Cedar Street between North 6th and 5th Streets will be permanently closed to vehicles as a part of the downtown hotel construction.

The City and downtown hotel construction crews appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience, and urges all drivers and pedestrians to remain alert and use caution while traveling the downtown area during this transitional time.