Two dogs killed in 2-alarm house fire in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two dogs were killed in a two-alarm house fire in Abilene this weekend.

A home on the 3100 block of South 7th Street caught fire around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and when emergency crews arrived, heavy fire and smoke was showing.

Because it was threatening other homes in the area, a second alarm was requested. The home sustained heavy damage before the fire was brought under control, but no other structures were damaged.

The lone resident who was home when the fire began was able to escape without injury, but two dogs died due to the heat and smoke.

“In total 24 Abilene Fire Department personnel responded including two ladder trucks, four engines and four command staff vehicles,” according to a press release.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this fire, which caused an estimated $60,000 worth of damage.

